Madisonville Shuts Out Teague 24-0

Mauricia Aceves hit a 41 yard field goal for the Mustangs.

KAGS 11:20 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

Mustangs scored 10 points in the first half and 14 in the second for a Week 1 shutout.

