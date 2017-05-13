KAGS
Close

Madisonville's Season Ends in Area Playoffs

No. 10 Liberty Hill rolled past Madisonville 8-0 in game 3 of the 4A Area playoffs on Saturday.

KAGS 10:53 PM. CDT May 13, 2017

No. 10 Liberty Hill defeated Madisonville 8-0 in game 3 of the Area playoffs to eliminate the Mustangs. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories