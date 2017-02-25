KAGS
Madisonville's Season Ends in Regional Finals

No. 3 Liberty Hill defeated No. 8 Madisonville 53-44 to head to state.

February 25, 2017

No. 3 Liberty Hill fought back from an 11-point second half deficit against No. 8 Madisonville to beat the Mustangs 53-44 and advance to the State Tournament. 

