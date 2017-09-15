KAGS
Close

Magnolia West Fights Back to Upend Bryan

Magnolia West fought back in the second half to defeat Bryan 20-14.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:11 PM. CDT September 15, 2017

Bryan led Magnolia West 7-0 at halftime, but the Mustangs outscored the Vikings by two touchdowns in the second half to win 20-14. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories