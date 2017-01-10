Manziel to sign autographs, take $50 selfies in Houston ahead of Super Bowl

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

Former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel will be in Houston during Super Bowl week signing autographs and taking selfies -- for a price.

According to a Facebook post from sports memorabilia store Stadium Signatures, Manziel will be signing autographs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 inside the store at Katy Mills and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at The Woodlands Mall location.

Tickets – which Stadium Signatures say are limited – cost $99 for an autograph, $99 for a professional photo with Manziel and $50 for a selfie.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was cut by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016. He was indicted in April 2016 on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an incident with his ex-girlfriend. Domestic violence charges were dropped last month.

