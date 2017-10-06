Close Marlin Takes Down Leon on the Road Marlin went on the road and beat Leon 45-31 on Friday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:25 PM. CDT October 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Marlin defeated Leon 45-31 on Friday night. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Aggie alums to fly over Aggie-Bama game Oct. 6, 2017, 2:56 p.m. Husband creates foundation in memory of wife who… Oct. 6, 2017, 7:59 p.m. "12th Man Jesus" petition exceeds 10,000 signatures Oct. 6, 2017, 4:34 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs