Marshall Big Winners Over BVCHEA in Allen Academy 6 Man Showcase

Marshall gets a huge win on opening night 74-24.

KAGS 11:12 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

The Guardians left Allen Academy with a 74-24 win over BVCHEA.

