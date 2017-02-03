KAGS
Martellus Bennett Takes Positve Approach to Aggie Football

New England Patriots and former Texas A&M tight end Martellus Bennett discussed the state of the Aggies' football program at Super Bowl media days.

February 03, 2017

New England Patriots and former Texas A&M tight end Martellus Bennett talked about the current state of the Aggies' football program at Super Bowl media days, and had a very positive outlook. 

