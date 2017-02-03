Close Martellus Bennett Takes Positve Approach to Aggie Football New England Patriots and former Texas A&M tight end Martellus Bennett discussed the state of the Aggies' football program at Super Bowl media days. KAGS 11:03 PM. CST February 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST New England Patriots and former Texas A&M tight end Martellus Bennett talked about the current state of the Aggies' football program at Super Bowl media days, and had a very positive outlook. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Friday February 3rd is Wear Red Day TAMU's stand on being a sanctuary campus TAMU Hiring Freeze Former Bryan Quarterback Charged with Capital Murder Bryan High School Presents Into the Woods TAMU student describes life wearing a hijab Meet Railey a little girl with heart Travel ban impacts international students Accident claims the life of a Bryan man, his unborn baby and injures his wife. Blinn forum for Campus Carry rules More Stories A local family is making salsa with a purpose Feb. 3, 2017, 11:19 p.m. Local girl living with Congenital Heart Defect Feb. 3, 2017, 6:51 p.m. Anderson County campsite murder trial moved to Brazos County Feb. 3, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
