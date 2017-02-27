McBride, Show Earn SEC Weekly Honors

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M’s Samantha Show was named SEC Pitcher of the Week and Payton McBride earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday.

Show compiled a 2-0 record against No. 1 Florida State and No. 23 BYU at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Against the Seminoles, she tied a career high with 15 strikeouts and allowed just four hits.

The East Bernard, Texas native scattered just two hits against BYU, and struck out eight with three walks. The sophomore’s no-hit bid was broken up in the fifth on a solo home run to left.

Show’s stellar weekend was also on display at the plate as she hit the game-winning two-RBI double against No. 21 Arizona State.

McBride earned her first career save, closing out the seventh inning against No. 14 Michigan. McBride allowed a two-out single but solidified the Aggies’ 5-0 weekend with a groundout to third. The Deer Park, Texas native threw a perfect inning against BYU.

Texas A&M returns to action March 1 for a home game against Houston. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

The game can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

