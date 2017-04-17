McLeod Named Southland Conference Pitcher Of The Week

FRISCO – For the second time this season Sam Houston State Bearkat pitcher Lindsey McLeod has been named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week per an announcement by league officials on Monday.

It is the second time this season the Austin (Westlake HS) native has been named the league’s top pitcher, having also earned the honor on March 27 following a standout performance against Central Arkansas.

This past weekend McLeod was dominant in Sam Houston’s series win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The sophomore right-hander pitched twice in the three-game series and earned wins in each game, striking out 19 of the 42 batters she faced without allowing a run or a walk in 12.0 innings of work.

She scattered three singles and tied her career high with 11 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout win in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against the Islanders.

McLeod then entered in relief on Saturday, entering with nobody out and two runners on base in the top of the third of what was a 3-2 game. She proceeded to strike out the first two hitters she faced before getting a pop out and proceeded to retire all of the 15 hitters she faced in the game, finishing with eight strikeouts.

She has been stellar over the past month, posting a 4-2 record with a save and an 0.95 ERA over her last 11 appearances, holding hitters to a .148 average in that span with 49 strikeouts in 44.1 innings of work.

For the year she leads the Southland with a .183 opponent’s batting average and has climbed up to eight in the league with 87 strikeouts.

McLeod and the Kats currently sit tied with Southeastern Louisiana for fifth in the league and are set to square off with Abilene Christian this weekend in Huntsville in what will serve as the final home series of the year for Sam Houston.

