Men & Women's Swim Teams Sweep Dual Meet with 15th Ranked Missouri

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team defeated No. 15 Missouri, 169-131, in dual meet action on Saturday at the Student Recreation Natatorium.



The top-ranked Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team took down Missouri, 169-118, in dual meet action on Saturday at the Student Recreation Natatorium.



It was Senior Day for the Aggie women's team and nine seniors were honored before the dual meet --Lisa Bratton(Richland, Wash.), Jorie Caneta (Bakersfield, Calif.),Bethany Galat(Mishawaka, Ind.), Beryl Gastaldello (Miramas, France), Esther Gonzalez (Torreon, Mexico), Kristin Malone (Milwaukee, Wisc.), Caitlynn Moon (DeKalb, Ill.), Laura Norman (Keller, Texas) and Jessica Sloan (Magnolia, Texas).

