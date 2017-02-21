KAGS
Milano Edges Iola in Bi-District Playoffs

Milano defeated Iola 47-41 to open the playoffs on Tuesday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:17 PM. CST February 21, 2017

In front of Iola native and NBA star Chris "Birdman" Andersen, Milano defeated Iola 47-41 to advance to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. 

