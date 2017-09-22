KAGS
Milano Improves to 4-0 with Win Over Iola

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:57 PM. CDT September 22, 2017

Milano backed up its big win over Bremond last week with a 28-7 victory over Iola to improve to 4-0. 

