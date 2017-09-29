KAGS
Close

Milano Stays Unbeaten and Keeps St. Joseph Winless in Victory

With the 41-7 win, Milano remains undefeated while St. Joseph stays winless.

KAGS 11:25 PM. CDT September 29, 2017

The high offense of Milano put up 41 points while allowing just 7 in a victory over St. Joseph.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories