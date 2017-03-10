Mississippi State Softball Spoils A&M's SEC Opener

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 5 Texas A&M Softball team fell to Mississippi State, 5-2, Friday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.



After Mississippi State took a 3-0 lead in third on a home run by Olivia Golden, Texas A&M (19-2, 0-1 SEC) responded in the bottom half as Tori Vidales smashed her fourth homer of the season to left center.



The Bulldogs (20-3, 1-0 SEC) added to the lead in the fifth on a RBI infield single, before scoring an insurance run in the sixth on a Golden RBI single to left.



The Aggies threatened in the seventh as Riley Sartain singled to left before Samantha Show walked on four pitches. Following a fly out to left, Sarah Hudek reached on a fielder's choice and moved Sartain to third. Miranda Miles, who came in to pitch hit, reached on an error, allowing Sartain to come across.



Show was saddled with her first loss of the season to move to 8-1 on the year. The East Bernard, Texas, native threw 4.1 innings, giving up 11 hits with a strikeout. Lexi Smith tossed 2.2 innings of relief, allowing three hits with a strikeout.



MSU's Regan Green earned the win to move to 4-0 on the campaign.

© 2017 KAGS-TV