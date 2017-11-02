See the Champs! Parade for Astros to be held in downtown Houston

The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- A parade celebrating the Astros World Series Championship will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in downtown Houston.

KHOU 11 will broadcast the parade live on TV and stream it live online.

The City of Houston made the announcement moments after the Astros clinched the win in Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers late Wednesday.

“It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

According to a press release from the city, the parade will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceed north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith, and ending at Lamar St.

The parade route will close to traffic beginning at 1 p.m.

The parade will honor the players, coaches, staff and their families, culminating in a celebration at City Hall.

