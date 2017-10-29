Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Carlos Correa #1 after hitting a 3-run home run during the fifth inning against the LA Dodgers in game 5 in Houston. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros look to bounce back and take control of the series in Game 5 at Minute Maid Park Sunday night.

Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the 'Stros against Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers as they look to break the 2-2 series tie.

GAME 5

A live look outside Minute Maid after the Astros win.

ALEX BREGMAN!!!

WALK OFF SINGLE BY BREGMAN! Astros win the war with the Dodgers, 13-12! Houston has a 3-2 lead in the World Series! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/IRSI0StJGp — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 30, 2017

Alex Bregman is never paying for a meal in Houston again pic.twitter.com/Yb4VQj1XJ2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 30, 2017

Best game ever? @astros come out victorious in all-time slugfest, move within one win of #WorldSeries title. pic.twitter.com/n5ynv175CF — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017

Here's a #beforeandafter photo of me from that game. OMG!!!! what a crazy game!!! Took 40ish years off my life. … https://t.co/MXwr1GYMfe pic.twitter.com/n9la2icCSA — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 30, 2017

Here we go to the 10th.

I predict looonnngggg lines at coffee places in the morning ☕️#worldseries #Game5 pic.twitter.com/IUytHhTWXX — Sally Ramirez (@SallyKHOU11) October 30, 2017

Justin Turner when this game began vs. Justin Turner now: pic.twitter.com/S80BIFOzOC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2017

Going down to the wire.

Nobody said it was going to be easy.



We're tied at 12 heading to the bottom of the 9th. These two guys coming up. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/ZxWN5lkLOe — Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017

In case this gmae is too much for you.

When the fam is sleeping and you don't care if you wake them up. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ooK9xrELUK — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) October 30, 2017

New life goal: Wake up every day like this. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/bnMTLM4maR — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 30, 2017

Yep!

Game 2: THIS IS THE BEST GAME EVER

Game 5: pic.twitter.com/B24GNJC0p8 — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 30, 2017

Astros bullpen being tested again.

#KHOU11 #WorldSeries Peacock is pulled and Will Harris yields a double to Seager which drives in a run. Now 11-9 #Astros — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 30, 2017

Dodgers add a run in the 8th to make it 11-9 #Astros.



Marwin to lead things off. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/pHeXITnVEB — Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017

What a rally by these guys!

Now add some Correa, and you have an incredible 7th.

This game is insane. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 30, 2017

This game is craaaaazzzzzyy!!!!! #WorldSeries2017 — Chris Paul (@CP3) October 30, 2017

Follow it up with a little Altuve.

Perfect time for a Springer Dinger!

Springer with the DINGER! This ball game is tied again. 8-8. Yesssss!!!!#EarnHistory #WorldSeries — Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) October 30, 2017

Numbers on the Springer Dinger

Exit Velo: 111.9 mph

Launch Angle: 27 degrees

Distance: 448 feet



Game Tied (it was) pic.twitter.com/6hHDa8K0f8 — Today in MLB (@TodayintheMLB) October 30, 2017

To say Springer got all of that home run would be an understatement. 111.9 mph and 448 feet. pic.twitter.com/rLa7F73Wl2 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 30, 2017

Dodgers get one in the top of the 7th.

Dodgers get a run in the 7th to take the 8-7 lead.



Top of the #Astros order coming up in the bottom half. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/5B0NhJxr5m — Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017

Well said.

Texas area has 268,597 mi², Altuve’s heart has more than that. #WorldSeries — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) October 30, 2017

Another nailbiter tonight!

There have been 18 HR between the two teams this #WorldSeries. Only the 2002 World Series between the Giants and Angels had more, with 21. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2017

This is what October is all about!

Altuve = MVP

ALTUVE!!! Moon shot HR to the home run pump!!! Tie game, 7-7!!! #khou11 — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 30, 2017

ALTUVE!!!!!!!!! The crack of that bat was the most beautiful sound. Tied ballgame 7-7!!! #EarnHistory — Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) October 30, 2017

Jose Altuve has 7 HRs this postseason. He's one away from Carlos Beltran's record of 8. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 30, 2017

Ooooooh my God!!! Altuve is a beast!!!!😳😳😳 — Torii Hunter (@toriihunter48) October 30, 2017

Astros trail again after giving up 3-run shot.

#KHOU11 #WorldSeries Bellinger hits a three run homer and #Dodgers go back up 7-4 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 30, 2017

Dodgers pull ahead with a three-run fifth.



Marwin, McCann and Springer due up for the #Astros. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/P2JicM3oDi — Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017

YULI!!!!

TIE GAME YULI GURRIEL LET'S GOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/zYarNVCfv3 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017

With one swing of the bat! 🍍🍍🍍 pic.twitter.com/mf9TpHmt5Z — Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017

Clayton Kershaw has given up an MLB-record 8 home runs this postseason — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2017

Astros get on the board in the 4th.

RBI double for Correa and the #Astros are on the board! pic.twitter.com/88UE1xNW6U — Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017

Rough outing for Keuchel.

Keuchel is out after 3 2/3 innings in Game 5 of the World Series. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 30, 2017

Dodgers add to their lead.

Astros need to get things going.

Now or never? 4th inn is typically Clayton Kershaw's worst. Batters hit .242 vs. him. Highest avg for any inning (pic: @usatsimg) #khou11 pic.twitter.com/HkH4y4P25E — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 30, 2017

Game moving fast.

Keuchel has settled in but Astros have yet to get on the board.

Astros continue struggles at the plate.

Astros trail early.

Dodgers jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first.



Time to start chipping away! ⛏⛏ #EarnHistory — Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017

Dodgers get going early.

#KHOU11 #WorldSeries Keuchel gives up a leadoff single to Taylor — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 30, 2017

PRE-GAME

Travis Scott is in the house!

Ready for Game 5!

Paul Wall bringing it outside Minute Maid.

You never know who you will run into outside Minute Maid.

Hinch talks about Giles role as closer.

#KHOU11 #WorldSeries #Astros manager AJ Hinch talks about Ken Giles & his status moving forward. So who will he use to close tonight? pic.twitter.com/yn2JzcherJ — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 29, 2017

"AstroTrain!"

Getting some work done.

Verlander, set to start Game 6, talks about the LA hitter.

Your line-up for Sunday night.

Love the shirts!

