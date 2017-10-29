HOUSTON – The Houston Astros look to bounce back and take control of the series in Game 5 at Minute Maid Park Sunday night.
Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the 'Stros against Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers as they look to break the 2-2 series tie.
A live look outside Minute Maid after the Astros win.
Houston is on fire right now. Ready to party tonight! #KHOU11 #Earnhistory pic.twitter.com/viFpuS6pAI— Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) October 30, 2017
ALEX BREGMAN!!!
WALK OFF SINGLE BY BREGMAN! Astros win the war with the Dodgers, 13-12! Houston has a 3-2 lead in the World Series! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/IRSI0StJGp— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 30, 2017
The kid @ABREG_1 just DOIN THE DAMN THING. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/SEgKJiWHp4— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Alex Bregman is never paying for a meal in Houston again pic.twitter.com/Yb4VQj1XJ2— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 30, 2017
.@ABREG_1 … We have no words. #Walkoff pic.twitter.com/foVVKaEx4C— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Look what you did @ABREG_1 & @defish21 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/opshBreOoG— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 30, 2017
What were you doing at 23? @ABREG_1 is doing THIS. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/FS3u4XxTJw— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Best game ever? @astros come out victorious in all-time slugfest, move within one win of #WorldSeries title. pic.twitter.com/n5ynv175CF— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Here's a #beforeandafter photo of me from that game. OMG!!!! what a crazy game!!! Took 40ish years off my life. … https://t.co/MXwr1GYMfe pic.twitter.com/n9la2icCSA— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 30, 2017
Correa is everybody watching that walkoff. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/MA2EhMl41O— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Here we go to the 10th.
To the 10th. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/giSQo3shMl— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
I predict looonnngggg lines at coffee places in the morning ☕️#worldseries #Game5 pic.twitter.com/IUytHhTWXX— Sally Ramirez (@SallyKHOU11) October 30, 2017
Justin Turner when this game began vs. Justin Turner now: pic.twitter.com/S80BIFOzOC— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2017
Going down to the wire.
Nobody said it was going to be easy.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
We're tied at 12 heading to the bottom of the 9th. These two guys coming up. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/ZxWN5lkLOe
In case this gmae is too much for you.
We got you, fam. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/8jAB725PLA— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
When the fam is sleeping and you don't care if you wake them up. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ooK9xrELUK— MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) October 30, 2017
New life goal: Wake up every day like this. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/bnMTLM4maR— Cut4 (@Cut4) October 30, 2017
Yep!
MCCANN! 12-9 #Astros! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/6gAtjuEtdy— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Game 2: THIS IS THE BEST GAME EVER— Cut4 (@Cut4) October 30, 2017
Game 5: pic.twitter.com/B24GNJC0p8
Astros bullpen being tested again.
#KHOU11 #WorldSeries Peacock is pulled and Will Harris yields a double to Seager which drives in a run. Now 11-9 #Astros— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 30, 2017
Will Harris is done already. It's Devo time. #khou #Astros— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 30, 2017
Dodgers add a run in the 8th to make it 11-9 #Astros.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Marwin to lead things off. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/pHeXITnVEB
What a rally by these guys!
Superstars. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/89xbcf2wJW— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
The hype is real. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/7kJRn4VERz— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Everybody digs the long ball! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/WMbX6UQ1or— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Now add some Correa, and you have an incredible 7th.
CORREAAAAAAA LET'S GOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/TDGnjfiRiC— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
WHAT IS HAPPENING! @TeamCJCorrea GONE! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/HADKB6hJy9— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Chaos at MMP. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/nqX7CMBwC7— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
This game is insane.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 30, 2017
This game is craaaaazzzzzyy!!!!! #WorldSeries2017— Chris Paul (@CP3) October 30, 2017
Your @astros now have the lead and Houston is getting nutty. Let's go!!!! #KHOU11 #EARNHISTORY pic.twitter.com/Kg2W8alneb— Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) October 30, 2017
H-Town stand up! 🤘 #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/DjzPvtj2LL— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Follow it up with a little Altuve.
ALTUVE DOUBLES! #ASTROS TAKE THE LEAD! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/YgDwTJmkp2— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
There's that guy again! @JoseAltuve27 gives the @astros the lead with the RBI double. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/yRrQNWt0so— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Perfect time for a Springer Dinger!
#SPRINGERDINGER TO THE TRAIN TRACKS! pic.twitter.com/67tjQvkXq7— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Springer with the DINGER! This ball game is tied again. 8-8. Yesssss!!!!#EarnHistory #WorldSeries— Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) October 30, 2017
Baseball!!!! This game is tied AGAIN! #SpringerDinger pic.twitter.com/oDVQdK4IYR— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Numbers on the Springer Dinger— Today in MLB (@TodayintheMLB) October 30, 2017
Exit Velo: 111.9 mph
Launch Angle: 27 degrees
Distance: 448 feet
Game Tied (it was) pic.twitter.com/6hHDa8K0f8
To say Springer got all of that home run would be an understatement. 111.9 mph and 448 feet. pic.twitter.com/rLa7F73Wl2— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 30, 2017
Dodgers get one in the top of the 7th.
Dodgers get a run in the 7th to take the 8-7 lead.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Top of the #Astros order coming up in the bottom half. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/5B0NhJxr5m
Well said.
Texas area has 268,597 mi², Altuve’s heart has more than that. #WorldSeries— Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) October 30, 2017
Another nailbiter tonight!
#Astros 7, #Dodgers 7 | End 6 pic.twitter.com/Gc4cZjiktD— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Guess it’s gonna be one of those #nailbiters huh? #Earnhistory #AstrosVSDodgers #WorldSeriesGame5 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Yd33SXfVxH— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) October 30, 2017
There have been 18 HR between the two teams this #WorldSeries. Only the 2002 World Series between the Giants and Angels had more, with 21.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2017
This is what October is all about!
A flair for the dramatic.#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/lwt4V05pi4— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
To end the 6th! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/KTvTOfC07x— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Altuve = MVP
We have run out of things to say about @JoseAltuve27. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/unwtJaxPpT— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 TIE GAME 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/97BMrpD1Tl— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Who else? @JoseAltuve27 has tied this baby up with a dinger.— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
What. A. Game. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/E2dSO3oWYr
NO. DOUBT. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/4FlAJZtyNm— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
ALTUVE!!! Moon shot HR to the home run pump!!! Tie game, 7-7!!! #khou11— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 30, 2017
ALTUVE!!!!!!!!! The crack of that bat was the most beautiful sound. Tied ballgame 7-7!!! #EarnHistory— Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) October 30, 2017
Love me some #Altuve! pic.twitter.com/1ofIkOf7Pu— Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) October 30, 2017
Jose Altuve has 7 HRs this postseason. He's one away from Carlos Beltran's record of 8.— Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 30, 2017
Ooooooh my God!!! Altuve is a beast!!!!😳😳😳— Torii Hunter (@toriihunter48) October 30, 2017
How’s everybody’s heart rate? 😅 pic.twitter.com/qlCTgPlMnP— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Astros trail again after giving up 3-run shot.
#KHOU11 #WorldSeries Bellinger hits a three run homer and #Dodgers go back up 7-4— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 30, 2017
4 runs was amazing for @astros. Now? Kershaw is 59-2 when Dodgers score 6+ runs for him, via @baseball_ref. #khou11 pic: @usatsimg pic.twitter.com/Pv4GFCSMas— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 30, 2017
Dodgers pull ahead with a three-run fifth.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Marwin, McCann and Springer due up for the #Astros. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/P2JicM3oDi
YULI!!!!
TIE GAME YULI GURRIEL LET'S GOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/zYarNVCfv3— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
That swing.#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/HMEc781YKT— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
ALL TIED UP! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/IPp90u9yL1— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
With one swing of the bat! 🍍🍍🍍 pic.twitter.com/mf9TpHmt5Z— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
It's rockin' in H-Town right now. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/xwMbZfXwYQ— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Clayton Kershaw has given up an MLB-record 8 home runs this postseason— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2017
Astros get on the board in the 4th.
RBI double for Correa and the #Astros are on the board! pic.twitter.com/88UE1xNW6U— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Rough outing for Keuchel.
Keuchel is out after 3 2/3 innings in Game 5 of the World Series.— Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 30, 2017
Dodgers add to their lead.
#KHOU11 #WorldSeries Barnes singles in a run. Now 4-0 #Dodgers. Culberson coming up....— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 30, 2017
Astros need to get things going.
Now or never? 4th inn is typically Clayton Kershaw's worst. Batters hit .242 vs. him. Highest avg for any inning (pic: @usatsimg) #khou11 pic.twitter.com/HkH4y4P25E— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 30, 2017
Game moving fast.
#KHOU11 #WorldSeries McCann grounds to second...and we move to the 4th...#Dodgers up 3-0— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 30, 2017
Through three complete, #Astros trail 3-0. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/4hvCWCrxOD— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Keuchel has settled in but Astros have yet to get on the board.
#Dodgers 3, #Astros 0 | Mid 3 pic.twitter.com/QBL2ctEYcO— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Astros continue struggles at the plate.
.@ClaytonKersh22 isn't fair. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/64RSPcq7Vz— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Astros trail early.
#KHOU11 #WorldSeries Forsythe singles to LF...Driving in 2 runs. 2-0 LA.— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 30, 2017
Dodgers jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Time to start chipping away! ⛏⛏ #EarnHistory
Dodgers get going early.
#KHOU11 #WorldSeries Keuchel gives up a leadoff single to Taylor— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 30, 2017
Travis Scott is in the house!
H-Town’s own @trvisXX is fired up for Game 5. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/7Qd43PKKbX— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Ready for Game 5!
#WorldSeries Game 5 on deck. Let's go! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/I8CYZ9kH6I— Houston Astros (@astros) October 29, 2017
Paul Wall bringing it outside Minute Maid.
You never know who you will run into outside Minute Maid.
I found a friend out here. Go #Astros let’s get it done tonight #EarnHistory #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Wf68MkEqdy— Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) October 29, 2017
Hinch talks about Giles role as closer.
#KHOU11 #WorldSeries #Astros manager AJ Hinch talks about Ken Giles & his status moving forward. So who will he use to close tonight? pic.twitter.com/yn2JzcherJ— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 29, 2017
"AstroTrain!"
Thanks to @METROHouston for repping the #Astros! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/dEpwIsrjPa— Houston Astros (@astros) October 29, 2017
Getting some work done.
Getting that pregame work in. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/gA8zC76oZs— MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2017
Verlander, set to start Game 6, talks about the LA hitter.
#KHOU11 #WorldSeries #Astros Game 6 starter Justin Verlander talks about challenges of facing #Dodgers hitters pic.twitter.com/nNtnYYzDAL— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 29, 2017
Your line-up for Sunday night.
World Series Game 5#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/DBf1ZhAJ1V— Houston Astros (@astros) October 29, 2017
Love the shirts!
💙 @josealtuve27 Game 5 let's go! #worldseries https://t.co/ofaTLhBAqS pic.twitter.com/t9jFal5KKJ— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 29, 2017
In case you're downtown early.
H-Town’s very own @paulwallbaby is performing at today’s Street Festival! 🤘— Houston Astros (@astros) October 29, 2017
Festival begins at 3pm, must have a game ticket to attend. pic.twitter.com/hMDzi3hSrB
