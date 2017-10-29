KAGS
LIVE BLOG: Astros defeat Dodgers in 10 innings, 13-12

it's been a long journey Astros fans.

Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com and USA Today Sports , KHOU 1:04 AM. CDT October 30, 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros look to bounce back and take control of the series in Game 5 at Minute Maid Park Sunday night.

Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the 'Stros against Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers as they look to break the 2-2 series tie.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason BristolMatt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

We also want to see your best photos of you in your Astros gear. Send them to photos@khou.com.

GAME 5

A live look outside Minute Maid after the Astros win.

 

ALEX BREGMAN!!!

Here we go to the 10th.

Going down to the wire.

In case this gmae is too much for you.

Yep!

Astros bullpen being tested again.

What a rally by these guys!

Now add some Correa, and you have an incredible 7th.

Follow it up with a little Altuve.

Perfect time for a Springer Dinger!

Dodgers get one in the top of the 7th.

Well said.

Another nailbiter tonight!

This is what October is all about!

Altuve = MVP

Astros trail again after giving up 3-run shot.

YULI!!!!

Astros get on the board in the 4th.

Rough outing for Keuchel.

Dodgers add to their lead.

Astros need to get things going.

Game moving fast.

Keuchel has settled in but Astros have yet to get on the board.

Astros continue struggles at the plate.

Astros trail early.

Dodgers get going early.

PHOTOS: Astros fans take in Street Fest before World Series Game 5

PHOTOS: Astros look to take series lead vs. Dodgers in World Series Game 5

PHOTOS: Bush 43 throws out 1st pitch

PRE-GAME

Travis Scott is in the house!

Ready for Game 5!

Paul Wall bringing it outside Minute Maid.

You never know who you will run into outside Minute Maid.

Hinch talks about Giles role as closer.

"AstroTrain!"

Getting some work done.

Verlander, set to start Game 6, talks about the LA hitter.

Your line-up for Sunday night.

Love the shirts!

In case you're downtown early.

YOUR PICS: Adorable little Astros fans

 

