WATCH LIVE: Houston Astros World Series Championship Parade

Thousands of Astros fans headed downtown Friday afternoon for the World Series Championship Parade on November 3, 2017.

HOUSTON - Hundreds of thousands of excited Astros fans have packed into downtown Houston for the World Series Championship Parade.

Photos: Astros fans pack downtown for parade

Here are five things to know as you head to the parade today.

1. Parade route; road closures; ride METRO for free

Traffic getting to downtown is a nightmare, according to our crews.

KHOU 11's Darby Douglas warns that, along with several roads being blocked around the parade route, there will be freeway exit ramps closed in downtown, including the Allen Parkway exit from I-45. Give yourself extra time to get to the area as the city is planning for a turnout of at least half a million people. Tap here for the parade route.

So many people have packed into downtown, they've extended the parade route to St. Joseph instead of Pease.

And you know parking will be expensive and a hassle. REMINDER, TODAY on the METRO bus and light rail system, it's FREE to ride as we celebrate the WORLD CHAMPION ASTROS.





2. You can't bring alcohol but you can bring lawn chairs

You can bring bottled water and other beverages - and you're encouraged to do so because it will be warm this afternoon. You CANNOT bring, however, alcohol or coolers. The city says police officers will enforce the state's open container law. You are allowed to bring lawn chairs, but unless you're on the front row you won't get much use out of them. The huge crowd expected today will likely make it necessary for you to stand to get a view of our champions.

3. It will be warm and muggy

It may be November, but this is Texas. We had near freezing temperatures a couple weeks ago, but this afternoon we will top out near 90 degrees as the celebrations get underway in downtown. Humidity will make it feel even warmer. KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says it will be partly cloudy with a scattered rain chance, but you should prepare like you would for being outside on a summer day. Tap here for the latest weekend forecast.

4. Get there early

If you get to the parade area a few minutes before the 2 p.m. start, you're going to have a bad time. Give yourself at least an hour to find a place to park (or take METRO) and then find a spot along the route. Even then, don't expect to be in the first few rows of people. We reported this morning on KHOU 11 News that some fans were gathering on the route as early as 1 a.m. Still don't believe us? Check out this Facebook Live video.

5. You can get free food

Several restaurants and bars in our area are offering freebies and deals for Houston Astros Day. Some are even offering free shuttle service to and from the parade. Tap here for the list of deals.

Astronauts to salute Astros

NASA’s Astros will salute the Houston Astros with a fly over of NASA T-38 trainer jets during the celebration. The aircraft will be flown by NASA research pilots David Johnson and William Pressley and astronauts Jeremy Hansen, Josh Cassada, Tracy Caldwell-Dyson, Jessica Meir, Tom Marshburn and Mike Fincke.

Earlybirds get the prime spots

Diehard Astros fans determined to get the best seats for the World Series Championship Parade headed downtown at 1 a.m. Friday morning.

The City of Houston said Thursday it's expecting at least 700,000 fans to turn out. But the crowds grew so quickly Friday morning, they were forced to extend the parade route to St. Joseph's.

We're going to Disney World!

After Houston celebrates the Astros at home on Friday, the championship team will be going to Disney World for a World Series victory parade.

World Series MVP George Springer and star players Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will be honored with a historic victory parade down Main Street, U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom Park.

