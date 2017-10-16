Columbus MLS team could be heading south to Austin in 2019

Courtesy: Getty Images

AUSTIN - The Major League Soccer team in Columbus, Ohio, could be moving to Austin in 2019.

There is expected to be a press conference in Columbus Tuesday morning where Columbus Crew SC owner, Anthony Precourt, could announce his intentions to keep working to have a new stadium built in Columbus and explore Austin as an option too.

When KVUE reached out to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, he had this response:

“Exciting news because Major League Soccer would be a huge success in Austin, and the Crew would find tons of fan support. There is a lot of benefit that being in Austin would give a team, too, though not public funding of a stadium.”

According to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman, an MLS source says they heard the team was making plans with Texas to use Myers Stadium for a few years while a new stadium is built. Myers Stadium is the University of Texas' soccer stadium next to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. When the Statesman reached out to Longhorn officials, they were not aware of the plans.

University of Texas Athletic Director Mike Perrin issued the following statement to KVUE Tuesday morning about the potential move:

"We are aware of MLS interest in Austin and have no opposition to exploring possible collaborative opportunities."

Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl was the first to report the team's interest on Monday.

Even if the Columbus Crew doesn't pack their bags for the lone star state in two years, Austin is still expected to have at least one professional soccer team.

In August, the United Soccer League announced plans to return to Austin and utilize a 5,000 seat stadium at the Circuit of the Americas.

