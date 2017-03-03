KAGS
Mumford Advances to 2A Regional Championship

No. 3 Mumford defeated No. 6 Port Aransas 55-44 in the 2A Regional Finals on Friday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:10 PM. CST March 03, 2017

No. 3 Mumford defeated No. 6 Port Aransas 55-44 in the 2A Region IV Semifinals, and will face Thorndale in the Regional Championship on Saturday. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


