Mumford Advances to 2A Regional Championship

No. 3 Mumford defeated No. 6 Port Aransas 55-44 in the 2A Regional Finals on Friday night. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:10 PM. CST March 03, 2017

No. 3 Mumford defeated No. 6 Port Aransas 55-44 in the 2A Region IV Semifinals, and will face Thorndale in the Regional Championship on Saturday.
