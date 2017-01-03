KAGS
Mumford and Caldwell Split Hoops Doubleheader

The Mumford boys coasted past Caldwell 78-52, while the Lady Hornets eked out a 26-25 win over the Lady Mustangs.

The Class 2A No. 3 Mumford boys basketball team defeated Caldwell 78-52, while the Lady Hornets won a low-scoring affair over the Lady Mustangs 26-25. 

