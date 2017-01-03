Close Mumford and Caldwell Split Hoops Doubleheader The Mumford boys coasted past Caldwell 78-52, while the Lady Hornets eked out a 26-25 win over the Lady Mustangs. KAGS 10:54 PM. CST January 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Class 2A No. 3 Mumford boys basketball team defeated Caldwell 78-52, while the Lady Hornets won a low-scoring affair over the Lady Mustangs 26-25. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS North Zulch community members discuss VFD How does the city of College Station keep drinking water safe? How to file a missing person report. College Station dance team prepares to parade their talent. Audio recording released from Bryan ISD with former superintendent Aggieland Invitational scores for the local economy More Stories At least $1 million worth of marijuna seized in… Jan. 3, 2017, 3:36 p.m. Man charged for shooting Calvert Police Officer Jan. 2, 2017, 4:07 p.m. Workout safety could make or break your New Year's… Jan. 3, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs