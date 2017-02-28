KAGS
Mumford Wins Thriller Over Snook

No. 3 Mumford fought off a late charge from No. 21 Snook to win 62-59 and advance to the 2A Regional Semifinals.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:17 PM. CST February 28, 2017

No.3 Mumford held off a late No. 21 Snook comeback to win 62-59 and advance to the Class 2A Regional Semifinals. 

