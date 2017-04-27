Myles Garrett in Review: A Look Back at the Aggie Career of the First Overall Pick
Myles Garrett capped off one of the greatest careers in Texas A&M football history by becoming the first Aggie selected first overall in the NFL Draft. Colin Deaver looks back at his phenomenal three years in Aggieland.
