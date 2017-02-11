KAGS
Close

Myles Garrett Reiterates Joking Nature of Draft Video

All attendees at the Lombardi Trophy ceremony spoke on the backlash Garrett's video has caused on social media.

KAGS 11:06 PM. CST February 11, 2017

Myles Garrett along with Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Alabama's Jonathan Allen weighed in on Garrett's draft video from earlier this week.

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories