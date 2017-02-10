Close Myles Garrett Won't Attend NFL Draft Myles Garrett told the Houston Chronicle on Friday that he plans to watch the NFL Draft from his home in Arlington, and will not travel to Philadelphia for the event. KAGS 10:53 PM. CST February 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Myles Garrett told the Houston Chronicle on Friday that he plans to watch the NFL Draft from his home in Arlington, and will not travel to Philadelphia for the event. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Bryan High School Cosmetology Students Styling their way to State Abused dog undergoes surgery Back the Blue Fundraiser Ken Starr reportedly front runner for Trump School Bus involved in Caldwell Fatal Accident FInstagram for web KAGS Live Video Memorial for Zuzu Verk Thursday night College Station considering more affordable housing options The consequences of posting revenge porn More Stories GCSO investigating deadly shooting southeast of Navasota Feb 10, 2017, 9:40 p.m. Caldwell ISD bus involved in fatal wreck Feb 10, 2017, 5:39 p.m. One Texas A&M fraternity is Backing the Blue in… Feb 10, 2017, 6:17 p.m.
