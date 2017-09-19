KAGS
Close

Navasota Corrals the Mustangs of Madisonville with 3-1 Win

Mustangs make it interesting in the first two sets, but Rattlers prevail on Tuesday night.

KAGS 11:01 PM. CDT September 19, 2017

Rattlers beat Mustangs 3-1 on Tuesday night.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories