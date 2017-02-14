KAGS
Navasota Girls Move On in 4A Playoffs with Easy Win Against Salado

Navasota building on 21 straight winning streak during regular season.

KAGS 10:48 PM. CST February 14, 2017

The Cougars outscored Corsicana 32-2 in the second half to win by 51.

