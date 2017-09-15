KAGS
Navasota Picks Up First Win of Season

Navasota defeated Waller 41-21 on Friday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:13 PM. CDT September 15, 2017

After an 0-2 start, Navasota defeated Waller 41-21 for its first win of the season, and the first non-district victory of the Patrick Goodman era.

