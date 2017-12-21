KAGS
Navasota Relieves Patrick Goodman of AD and Head Football Coaching Duties

KAGS 10:59 PM. CST December 21, 2017

Goodman was at Navasota for 13 years, the past two as head coach of the Rattlers football program.

