Navasota Stays Undefeated in District Play with Win Over Caldwell

Navasota won a tight one over Caldwell, 79-73 on Friday night to stay undefeated in district play.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:59 PM. CST February 10, 2017

Navasota fought back from an early deficit to defeat Caldwell 79-73 and improve to 7-0 in District 20-4A and ruin the Hornets' senior night. 

