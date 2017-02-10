Close Navasota Stays Undefeated in District Play with Win Over Caldwell Navasota won a tight one over Caldwell, 79-73 on Friday night to stay undefeated in district play. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:59 PM. CST February 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Navasota fought back from an early deficit to defeat Caldwell 79-73 and improve to 7-0 in District 20-4A and ruin the Hornets' senior night. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Bryan Defeats College Station on buzzer beater Former Bryan Quarterback Charged with Capital Murder ICE raids across Austin Friday TAMU Hiring Freeze More Stories GCSO investigating deadly shooting southeast of Navasota Feb 10, 2017, 9:40 p.m. Caldwell ISD bus involved in fatal wreck Feb 10, 2017, 5:39 p.m. Behind the wheel of an Aggie Spirit bus Feb 10, 2017, 10:50 p.m.
