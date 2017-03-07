Sports world reacts to Dirk Nowitzki's 30,000th career point

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) scores his 30,000th point over Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. (7) during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

DALLAS - Dirk Nowitzki joined an elite club of just five other players to score 30,000 points in an NBA career Tuesday night.

And the sports world showed in the aftermath that game respect game. Current and former players posted their congratulations to the Big German on social media. (Don't see tweets below? Go here.)

The league's official account recognized one of the very best players in its history.

So did NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Former Maverick Steve Nash also congratulated his "buddy" on the milestone.

Big congrats to my buddy Dirk! 30 stacks!!! Only six players in the history of the game have… https://t.co/0Nvh2g03in — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) March 8, 2017

Lebron James, whose Miami Heat lost to Dirk and the Mavs in the 2011 Finals, stepped away from the dinner table to congratulate Dirk.

.@kingjames comes through with a huge congrats to Dirk Nowitzki on joining the 30,000-point club. pic.twitter.com/CaOsYAnXFI — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 8, 2017

Newly-appointed Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson congratulated Dirk, even as the Mavs were shredding the Lakers in Tuesday's game.

Watching @Lakers vs Mavs game. Congratulations Dirk on becoming the 6th player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 8, 2017

Dirk's shooting coach, Holger Geschwindner, was in attendance Tuesday. He shed a couple tears watching his mentee join the exclusive 30,000-point club.

Tonight ... We all knew we would see Dirk make history, but none of us knew we would see Holger cry 😢 #Dirk30K #Mavs pic.twitter.com/UbVBK7W59R — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) March 8, 2017

DFW sports figures chimed in on the congratulations, too.

Congratulations to @swish41 on 30k--- bar none one of the greatest to ever play the game. Respect. — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) March 8, 2017

30k is a stupid amount of buckets.

Congrats @swish41. The best athlete in Dallas history. Great, great player...better dude. — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) March 8, 2017

Who would have ever thought this kid I carried for 1 season would go on to be the best player in Mavs history .I'm a proud big brotha #30K pic.twitter.com/0cpT9sRYM5 — Michael Finley (@MichaelFinley) March 8, 2017

ESPN Stats & Info pointed out that the milestone came in historic fashion.

Dirk Nowitzki: 18 points in the first quarter ties the highest-scoring first quarter of his career, puts him two from 30,000 for his career — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 8, 2017

