Sports world reacts to Dirk Nowitzki's 30,000th career point

Go inside the arena with Mike Leslie on the night Dirk eclipsed 30,000 career points scored.

Landon Haaf, WFAA 11:53 AM. CST March 08, 2017

DALLAS - Dirk Nowitzki joined an elite club of just five other players to score 30,000 points in an NBA career Tuesday night.

And the sports world showed in the aftermath that game respect game. Current and former players posted their congratulations to the Big German on social media. (Don't see tweets below? Go here.)

The league's official account recognized one of the very best players in its history.

So did NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Former Maverick Steve Nash also congratulated his "buddy" on the milestone.

Lebron James, whose Miami Heat lost to Dirk and the Mavs in the 2011 Finals, stepped away from the dinner table to congratulate Dirk.

Newly-appointed Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson congratulated Dirk, even as the Mavs were shredding the Lakers in Tuesday's game.

Dirk's shooting coach, Holger Geschwindner, was in attendance Tuesday. He shed a couple tears watching his mentee join the exclusive 30,000-point club.

DFW sports figures chimed in on the congratulations, too.

ESPN Stats & Info pointed out that the milestone came in historic fashion.

