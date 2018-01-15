TNT's Charles Barkley: 'The Cleveland Cavaliers are not going to make it to the finals'; VIDEO

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 27: TNT Analyst Charles Barkley talks during the Opening Night Tip-off of 2015-16 season for NBA on TNT on October 27, 2015 at Pier 39 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Tim Cattera/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cavaliers come into Monday's showdown with the Golden State Warriors playing less than their best basketball of the season. The defending Eastern Conference Champions have lost three in a row and 7 of their last 9.

And according to Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley, there will be no fourth straight matchup in the NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and the Warriors.

Here's 'Sir Charles' not-so-dynamite drop-in to Monday's tip-off:

Hot takes from Chuck. 😂



RT if you agree. Comment and tell us why he's wrong! pic.twitter.com/pWxUR8fIm0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 16, 2018

Barkley went on to put this year's edition of the Warriors at an all-time level:

Chuck thinks there are only two teams that can beat the @warriors... 😉



Will the #Cavs prove him wrong tonight at 8pm ET on TNT? #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/1Xzou8DKvt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 15, 2018

Time will only tell if he's right. Although if we had a dollar for every time Barkley doubted the Cavaliers or LeBron James...

