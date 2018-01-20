Tyronn Lue says he's not yet considering a lineup change following Cleveland Cavaliers' blowout loss

CLEVELAND -- Following their 148-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers know they have a lot to fix. According to Cavs coach head Tyronn Lue, however, that doesn't include the starting lineup.

Asked whether or not he'd consider lineup changes following a defeat in which his team tied a franchise record for points allowed in regulation, Lue said, "Not yet." The third-year head coach went on to say he still had to watch the film, but still insisted he wasn't yet ready to make a lineup switch.

Lue's comments were curious -- and not just because of the Cavs' historic loss on Saturday. Rather, the blowout defeat marked just the latest occurrence in what's beginning to look like more than just the team's typical mid-winter slump.

Dating back to Dec. 20, the Cavs have lost 10 of their last 14 games. That stretch has included a four-game losing streak and defeats in six of their last eight.

For any team, such struggles would typically constitute a long look at both the starting lineup and rotation. And for Cleveland, an examination of J.R. Smith's status as a starter and the defensive inefficiencies of the Kevin Love-Jae Crowder frontcourt each feel like fair game.

But for now, Lue will stick with his starters, hopeful his players will merely play better than they have. Asked if he believed a loss like Saturday's could result in a potential shakeup by the front office -- be it with players or coaches -- Lue responded, "I don't know. I'm not sure."

In the locker room after Lue's postgame press conference, LeBron James was asked if he feared Lue's job status was in danger. "I would hope not," the Cavs star forward replied.

Following a historic defeat for a Cleveland team already stuck in a rut, however, all options could soon be on the table -- even if a lineup change currently isn't.

