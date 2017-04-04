Social media reaction to North Carolina's national title win

GLENDALE, Ariz. – North Carolina won the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball championship in a 71-65 win over Gonzaga on Monday night.
The Tar Heels won its sixth men’s national title after the title eluded last year’s team.
@UNC_Basketball wins!!#nationalchamps pic.twitter.com/5DSH0qpLs2— david lenhardt (@dklenhardt) April 4, 2017
"Get the water bottles ready!"— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2017
"Coach you're gonna get soaked today!" pic.twitter.com/UXfNYpKBUG
THIS IS CAROLINA BASKETBALL!— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 4, 2017
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!#GetIntoIt#OneShiningMoment pic.twitter.com/PUMfEdFYBM
From heartbreak to redemption. pic.twitter.com/DeJFWkY7O4— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2017
Most National Championships— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017
UCLA 11
Kentucky 8
North Carolina 6#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/VzFpUHUC2I
UNC is the fourth team to win the #NationalChampionship after losing the Championship Game the previous year.— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017
1982 UNC
1991 Duke
1998 UK pic.twitter.com/Cdhqj4wd5j
This time-lapse 👇 of Franklin Street is everything #GoHeels #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Tweg1JEW9b— UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) April 4, 2017
Checking in on Chapel Hill... (📷 by @JakeBauers11) pic.twitter.com/oYO5ZpMX8R— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 4, 2017
FRANKLIN STREET IS LIT pic.twitter.com/Qs08p7dE2a— UNC-Barstool (@UNCBarstool) April 4, 2017
AND THIS IS THE MOMENT #UNC BECAME NATIONAL CHAMPS @wcnc #tarheels pic.twitter.com/Q42XnK1UUG— Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) April 4, 2017
Go crazy UNC fans. Go crazy. pic.twitter.com/6VyW48yEau— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2017
UNC's student section at the NCAA title game isn't actually filled with UNC students https://t.co/IpLciYtqQ5 pic.twitter.com/wtBRVhJLCg— For The Win (@ForTheWin) April 4, 2017
Tar Heel fans RN. pic.twitter.com/CjuHA117ir— ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) April 4, 2017
Most NCAA titles— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017
10—John Wooden, UCLA
5—Mike Krzyzewski, Duke
4—Adolph Rupp, UK
3—Jim Calhoun, UConn
3—Bob Knight, IU
3—Roy Williams, UNC pic.twitter.com/UidwZguU9Z
North Carolina Under Roy Williams - Since 2003-04— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 4, 2017
NCAA wins 42
Final Fours 5
National Titles 3
all rank 1st
All-Tournament Team— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017
Joel Berry (Most Outstanding Player)
Justin Jackson
Kennedy Meeks
Nigel Williams-Goss
Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/xZ4BwT1AgU
Roy is just telling it like it is pic.twitter.com/tXYhT8RO6p— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017
4 teams have missed at least 20 threes in a National Championship Game. Those teams are 0-3. (UNC is the 4th)— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 4, 2017
What a team. So proud to be a Tar Heel!— Marcus Paige (@marcuspaige5) April 4, 2017
Theo Pinson found his family right away pic.twitter.com/4uz3ZB86wW— UNC-Barstool (@UNCBarstool) April 4, 2017
Not the ending he wanted, but Przemek Karnowski closes his career as the winningest player in DI men's basketball history. #UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/xujTqCf8CG— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017
Man I can't watch this anymore man! I would like to see the kids decide who wins the game! I mean Bruh!! Smh— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017
I take that back I will watch the rest cause i won't cheat the kids but this is crazy!— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017
This should have been called out of bounds late in the game.— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017
The refs didn't call it https://t.co/8V378BcBMa pic.twitter.com/Czc43qEaxk
Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/6sSkZYimZU— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017
East coasters, keep your eyes open.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 4, 2017
One Shining Whistle is coming up!
Starting Times (ET):— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 4, 2017
Super Bowl -- 6:30pm
World Series -- 8pm
College FB Title Game -- 830pm
NBA Finals -- 8pm
NCAA Title Game -- 920pm
Wow. Turns out the ceiling WAS in fact the roof all along. pic.twitter.com/NL91Wd5bXj— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2017
Any questions? pic.twitter.com/tdd8QK58tl— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017
UNC beat Gonzaga AND Duke tonight pic.twitter.com/BaY4Kvq5Nq— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017
I'll just leave this here one more time...good night! https://t.co/YjgO0INI9Y— Marcus Paige (@marcuspaige5) April 4, 2017
Heels goin to Phoenix to finish the job. Yeah I said it!— Marcus Paige (@marcuspaige5) May 17, 2016
Michael Phelps is REALLY enjoying his stay in the desert— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017
📷 USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/d28Lul9oSP
Adam Morrison has been tanning too pic.twitter.com/xgmNDx0ya1— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017
#OneShiningMoment pic.twitter.com/3uxLQATCW7— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017
Only 342 days until Selection Sunday! #NationalChampionship— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017
Tip-off for tonight's NCAA National Championship Game is just two hours away! Who do you think will win it all?— WBIR Sports (@WBIRSports) April 3, 2017
