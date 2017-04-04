KAGS
Social media reaction to North Carolina's national title win

Here's a look at the social media reaction to North Carolina's 71-65 win over Gonzaga in the national championship game on Monday night.

GLENDALE, Ariz. – North Carolina won the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball championship in a 71-65 win over Gonzaga on Monday night.

The Tar Heels won its sixth men’s national title after the title eluded last year’s team.

