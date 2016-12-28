KAGS
S.A. Uber driver unwittingly insults Mack Brown to his face

KVUE 12:36 PM. CST December 28, 2016

SAN ANTONIO - One Uber driver in San Antonio might have earned himself a one-star review in one of the most humorous, yet unbelievable ways possible.

It starts Tuesday night when ESPN play-by-play man Adam Amin arrived in San Antonio with his color commentator Mack Brown, yes that Mack Brown. What happened next was something that no one in Texas would have thought could happen.

Here’s Amin’s account of what happened via Twitter:

 

Don’t worry Mack, no one in Austin will ever forget what you did for the Longhorns!

As a postscript, Amin said he gave the Uber driver a one-star review in a later tweet and also said that "there's nobody in CFB who would make you feel better about insulting them to their face than Mack Brown." 

(© 2016 KVUE)


