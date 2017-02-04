KAGS
Close

New England Patriots Tight End Martellus Bennett Sounds Off on His Time at Texas A&M

New England Patriots tight end and Aggie Martellus Bennett has earned a reputation as one of the best quotes in the NFL, and he was at his best this week at Super Bowl media days.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:31 PM. CST February 04, 2017

New England Patriots tight end and former Texas A&M star Martellus Bennett was very vocal about his time in Aggieland at Super Bowl media days. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories