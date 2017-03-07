New Secondary Coach Ron Cooper Instilling Confidence in A&M Defensive Backs

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

Cooper comes to Aggieland from Florida International where he served as the interim head coach the final eight games of the 2016 season. Cooper also served as head coach at Eastern Michigan (1993-94), Louisville (1995-97) and Alabama A&M (1998-2001).



Cooper worked in the SEC as the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State in 2003 and also worked on the coaching staff at South Carolina (2004-07). He served as the LSU secondary coach with John Chavis in 2009-11 working with players such as Tyrann Mathieu, Morris Claiborne and Patrick Peterson among others.



Cooper was the defensive backs coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL in 2012.



Cooper earned his undergraduate degree from Jacksonville State and also holds a master’s degree from Appalachian State.



Cooper’s coaching background has also included Appalachian State, Minnesota, Austin Peay, Murray State, East Carolina, UNLV, Wisconsin and Notre Dame in addition to his SEC experience.





