New Waverly Keeps Anderson-Shiro Winless with 21-8 Win

New Waverly lead 14-0 and added another score to keep Anderson-Shiro winless by the final of 21-8.

KAGS 11:18 PM. CDT October 06, 2017

The Owls got to within six points but fell to remain winless in 2017.

