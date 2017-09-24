After Trump's comments, 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers players kneel during anthem

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) and wide receiver Mike Evans (13) kneel for the national anthem before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers players took a knee and placed a hand over their hearts during the national anthem Sunday before their game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The players, wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans, took the stance as other Bucs and Vikings players locked arms. Both clearly were seen during the FOX telecast as the anthem was sung.

Jackson on Saturday tweeted he would make a "statement" following comments made by President Donald Trump, who said he wants to see NFL owners "fire" players who are seen protesting the national anthem before games.

I definitely will be making a statement no disrespect to our military of service But we have to stick together as people !! Unity 💯💯 — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) September 23, 2017

The Buccaneers tweeted a statement from co-chairman Joel Glazer shortly after kickoff:

"As we have stated previously, the Buccaneers recognize every individual's constitutional right to freedom of speech, which is crucial to the American way of life that we cherish. We are equally committed to the principles of inclusively and respect for differing points of view that should be afforded to all Americans."

