Game proceeds from Cowboys-Texans preseason game will go to Harvey relief

General view outside of AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2014 Getty Images)

DALLAS - Proceeds from Thursday’s preseason tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans will benefit the victims of historic flooding in southeast Texas, the Texans announced Tuesday.

All tickets to the game will cost $25. They went on sale on Ticketmaster Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Fans can also buy tickets at AT&T Stadium during business hours Wednesday and between 9 a.m. and kickoff Thursday.

Parking passes, also priced at $25, are also available on Ticketmaster and can be bought upon arrival for the game.

“Game proceeds, representing contributions by both clubs and the players, will be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the efforts of the Red Cross and The Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast,” the Texans said in a press release.

The game was initially scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston. Record rainfall in the Houston area forced the game to be moved, and the Cowboys offered to open the doors to AT&T Stadium for the game. The Texans, who flew to Dallas after a game in New Orleans last weekend, practiced at the Cowboys' team headquarters in Frisco Monday and Tuesday.

Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt called for the game to be a fundraiser after Monday's practice.

“If there is something played this week, I think we should definitely involve some sort of fundraiser, some sort of way to benefit the people back home, because I think this is a much bigger issue than just a football game," he said.

Watt's own fundraising campaign had raised over $3.7 million for Harvey victims as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan that he was donating $100,000 to the Salvation Army’s Harvey relief efforts.

Thursday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. The AT&T Stadium gates will be open at 5 p.m.

.@HoustonTexans and @dallascowboys to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday -- clubs and players to donate proceeds to #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts: pic.twitter.com/S1w7zES0ip — Texans PR (@TexansPR) August 29, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV