Houston Texans home game in Arlington? Harvey makes it possible

The Dallas Cowboys have offered their stadium to the Houston Texans in the event Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc on Houston next week.

The Cowboys and Texans are scheduled to play their final preseason game Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston. But, with Houston set to see over 23 inches of rain as Harvey bears down on the Texas coast, the Cowboys are prepared to offer a contingency plan.

“We’re working with them. Certainly our door is open,” Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said at an event Friday at the Omni Hotel in Frisco. “We think so much of [Texans owner Bob] McNair and the Texans, and if we can help them in any way, then obviously our doors are open to help them out.”

When asked if AT&T Stadium would be available for the game, Jones didn’t hesitate.

“We’ll make it available if we need to,” he said. “We want to help in any way we can.”

Harvey is expected to make landfall sometime around midnight Friday night, according to the most recent projections.

