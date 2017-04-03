J.J. Watt surprises fourth-grade teacher for her retirement

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts during warmups before a AFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Texans at NRG Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt on Monday used his first Facebook Live to surprise his fourth grade teacher ahead of her retirement.

The Houston Texans star surprised Mrs. Keefe with cake, a pair of shoes from his Reebok line and a trip for her and her husband to attend the J.J. Watt Charity Classic in Houston next month.

Watt said Mrs. Keefe, who is retiring after 41 years of teaching, encouraged his dreams of playing for Wisconsin and in the NFL.

“She’s one of the biggest inspirations for me,” Watt said. “She’s unbelievable.

