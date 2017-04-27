LIVE UPDATES | NFL Draft Day 2017

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: Roger Goodell announces a draft pick during the 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theater on April 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - It's finally here!

Thirty-two teams will look to improve their rosters during Thursday's NFL Draft. Cleveland fans will especially be on edge as they wait to see if the Browns will improve on defense by taking Myles Garrett with the first overall pick, or stay loyal to local quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Whatever happens, WKYC will have all the updates. Here, you'll find a running list of every pick.

Round 1

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Detroit Lions

22. Miami Dolphins

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Houston Texans

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)

