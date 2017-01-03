O'Brien: Brock Osweiler will start vs the Raiders

Jan 1, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) talks with head coach Bill O'Brien in the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Jim Brown)

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans Coach Bill O’Brien says Brock Osweiler will start for the Texans vs the Raiders on Saturday.

"We have a lot of confidence in him," O'Brien said Tuesday morning.

Tom Savage started the last two games after Osweiler was benched. But Savage's status for this week is in question after he suffered a concussion in the second quarter of a loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

On Monday, O’Brien was asked whether the decision will be based mostly on health and said that "a lot of different factors" will go into it.

Osweiler struggled with consistency and turnovers in his 14 starts this season after signing a $72 million contract in the offseason. However, he looked better after taking over on Sunday and finished with 253 yards passing and a touchdown.