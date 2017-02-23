Ohio artist creates 'speed drawing' of J.J. Watt

An Ohio artist is bringing his J.J. Watt artwork to life through a “speed drawing” posted on YouTube. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - An Ohio artist is bringing his J.J. Watt artwork to life through a “speed drawing” posted on YouTube.

The 7-minute video shows a timelapse of the drawing that features the Houston Texans star and his iconic broken, bloody nose. In reality, the piece took about eight hours to complete.

The artist, Riaz Fabian, said the toughest part to draw was the helmet and the chin strap.

“That’s all free-hand,” Fabian said. “What I do is I’m able to just look at the image, and I usually start with the eyes and the nose, and then I just build around the eyes and the nose from the center on out.”

The medical student said he’s not opposed to selling the drawing of one of his favorite NFL players.

