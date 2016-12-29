Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez (3) warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

Cowboys third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez will see the majority of the snaps in Sunday’s meaningless game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according ESPN’s Adam Caplan.

Caplan tweeted the news Thursday, citing an unnamed source.

#Cowboys planning on giving veteran QB Mark Sanchez majority of snaps at position Sunday at #Eagles, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) December 29, 2016

Rookie QB Dak Prescott is still expected to start the game, with Sanchez getting work in relief.

If the ESPN report is true, the veteran would be getting the nod over Tony Romo, who has not seen game action this season despite being cleared to play since Week 11.

The Cowboys clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC when the New York Giants lost on Dec. 23, but Prescott played the entirety of Monday night’s win over Detroit.

Romo hasn’t played a regular season game since Thanksgiving of last year. Cowboys great Troy Aikman said on 1310 The Ticket that Romo should want game reps after that much time off.

“If I was in Tony’s position and hadn’t played in so long, I would want live reps,” Troy Aikman said during the radio interview, according to the Star-Telegram. “Practice wouldn’t be enough for me. I know what practice is for a quarterback. It’s not game speed. Not even close. I would want to get out there and play.”

Romo has not made many public comments since conceding the starting job to Prescott in November.

Sanchez saw action on the Cowboys’ final drive of a blowout win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, completing his only pass and kneeling out the clock on the final two plays. Dallas signed Sanchez on Sept. 3 to be Prescott’s backup after Romo fractured a bone in his back.

The Denver Broncos had released the six-year veteran earlier that day.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter that Darren McFadden would likely get the bulk of the playing time at running back as Dallas lightens Ezekiel Elliott’s workload for a second straight week. Elliott carried the ball just 12 times in Monday’s game.

Along with #Cowboys Mark Sanchez receiving most of the reps, expect same with Darren McFadden. An inexperienced LT adds to resting starters — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2016

Pro-Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is also expected to miss the regular season finale, with Emmett Cleary starting in his place.

