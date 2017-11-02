Texans QB Deshaun Watson out for season with torn ACL

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans is forced to scramble in the second quarter pressured by Danny Shelton #55 of the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Warner, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans look to have taken a devastating hit that could derail their season.

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on a non-contact injury at practice Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network.

The news came as a huge blow to Houston sports fans,who were on a high after the Astros won their first ever World Series Championship.

The No. 12 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Clemson, Watson took over for Tom Savage midway through the Texans' season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and hasn't looked back. He is tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns (19) with the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, while Houston leads the NFL in scoring with 30.7 points per game.

The Texans are signing quaterback Matt McGloin, according to reports. Savage is expected to resume his role as starter.

Houston already lost three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt to a tibial plateau fracture earlier this year.

The Texans host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson tore his left ACL in college. I’m told this is actually the other ACL. No news is good, but this is something. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017

