Richard Sherman keeps scholarship promise to teen who got her grades up

Dec 4, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman talks with teammates on the sideline during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is honoring his promise to personally fund a college scholarship for a Virginia teen if she made the honor roll as a senior.

Sherman met Hershal James from Varna High School when he was there to participate in an annual event with former Seahawks teammate Michael Robinson last year, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. Robinson is a Varna graduate.

Sherman reportedly had a talk with James and told her he'd pay for her college if she met his challenge. She responded by improving her GPA to a 3.0.

So Sherman, a 2010 Stanford graduate, is paying up.

“It goes back to knowledge is power and if you have knowledge you’re going to be as powerful as you ever want to be,” said Sherman, per the Times-Dispatch. “Nobody stops anybody from reading and educating themselves. Mike is only trying to empower these kids to be everything that they can be and if we can help with that with our presence, with our (autographed) jerseys (for an auction), with our words, we’ll do everything we can.”

James will attend Norfolk State University to study business.

