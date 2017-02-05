Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Sunday!

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON -- All Super Bowl week we’re tracking the daily “5 things to know” from headlines to events and happenings.

Below is what you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday:

#1 Super Bowl LI

The New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Patriots coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are looking to win their fifth title together, while the Falcons are aiming to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history. Luke Bryan will be singing the National Anthem, and Lady GaGa will perform at halftime. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. It will be aired on FOX.

#2 NFL Experience and Super Bowl LIVE

The NFL Experience and Super Bowl LIVE will be open on Sunday leading up to the big game. The NFL Experience offers fans with the opportunity to experience all the Super Bowl LI festivities with interactive games and exhibits. Super Bowl LIVE is a FREE 10-day festival with concerts featuring some of the biggest local names in the music business.

The NFL Experience will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and tickets must be purchased. Super Bowl LIVE is free to the public and will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

#3 The Players Tailgate

The 2017 Players Tailgate is taking place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mike Calvert Toyota. The event will feature more than 25 active NFL players, celebrities and great food. Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri helped create the menu. The event is sold out.

#4 Houston Official Tailgate Party Pre-Super Game LI

This private tailgate will feature great food, Hollywood celebrity guests and football fun for the Super Pre-Game 2017. Luxury tent located across the street from NRG, upscale buffet, unlimited bar, games and other activities. Big screen televisions and celebrity appearances. For more info, visit here.

#5 Ultimate Big Game Watch Party

The Square at Memorial City Mall will host an 'Ultimate Big Game Watch Party' from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to bring their blankets, chairs and friends to cheer on their favorite team.

