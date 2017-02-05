Close Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now KUSA 4:07 PM. CST February 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Which Super Bowl ads will everyone be talking about after the game? Which commercials made you laugh? Which made you cry?RELATED: Super Bowl LI CoverageVote for your favorite ad! (© 2017 KUSA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Danni Williams Takes on Leadership Role Blinn Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader with Frank Phillips TAMU Hiring Freeze FInstagram for web Blinn Softball Splits Double Dip with Odessa College Salsa for Syria Matthews Brings Family Tradition to Super Bowl Aggies Cruise to Victory in Charlie Thomas Invitational Abilene Christian Sweeps Sam Houston State Houston's 20 Points Leads Blinn in Region Win Over Jacksonville College More Stories A local family is making salsa with a purpose Feb. 3, 2017, 11:19 p.m. Local girl living with Congenital Heart Defect Feb. 3, 2017, 6:51 p.m. Anderson County campsite murder trial moved to Brazos County Feb. 3, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs